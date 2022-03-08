Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 584 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,710,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.