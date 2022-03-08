Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.99. 24,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $161.20 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.