Baxter Bros Inc. Has $12.06 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 256,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,313. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

