Baxter Bros Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,830. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.92 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.20 and its 200-day moving average is $501.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

