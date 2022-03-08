Baxter Bros Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.69. 29,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average is $223.93. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

