Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. 1,074,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

