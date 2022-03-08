Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after buying an additional 289,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.26. 77,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.74 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.