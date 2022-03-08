Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Financial Review

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bay National and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 5 7 1 2.47

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Bay National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bay National and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 3.18 $1.13 billion $6.77 9.19

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Volatility and Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.01% 15.40% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Bay National on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

