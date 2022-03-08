Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Sells C$250,200.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

BTE stock traded up C$0.45 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.53. 4,430,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,438. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.53.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

