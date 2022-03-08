BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.55

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.55 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 2972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

