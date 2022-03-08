Beacon Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $679,049.99 and approximately $64,953.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 163.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

