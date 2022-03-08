Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. 274,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,898. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.