Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 11,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

