Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,288,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,127,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

