Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,229. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

