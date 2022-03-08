Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 960,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. 1,149,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,011,914. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

