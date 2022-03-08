Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Glacier Bancorp comprises approximately 2.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.