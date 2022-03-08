Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00188384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00340632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

