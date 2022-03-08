Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 243,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $212.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bel Fuse by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bel Fuse by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.