Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 243,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,834. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

