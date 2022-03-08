BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. On average, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

