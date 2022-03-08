Benchmark Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $75.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 105.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

