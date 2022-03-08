Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.25 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) received a €2.25 ($2.45) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.02) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.93) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.42) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.07 ($3.34).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

