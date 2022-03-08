Berenberg Bank Raises Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 42

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RSG stock opened at GBX 18.45 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of £203.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.54.
Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
