Berenberg Bank Raises Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 42

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RSG stock opened at GBX 18.45 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of £203.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.54.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.