Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

NYSE:BBY opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.74. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

