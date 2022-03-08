Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

BBY stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

