Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $41.17 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 77125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

