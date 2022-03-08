B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. 21,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

