Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $41.89.

NYSE:BIG opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 55,379 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

