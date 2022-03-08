BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,111 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.04 and its 200-day moving average is $374.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $299.51 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

