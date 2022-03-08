BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,772 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

