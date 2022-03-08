BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 755 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $229.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

