BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.