BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

