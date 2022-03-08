BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

