BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
EGF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
