BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EGF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

