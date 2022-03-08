BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BKT opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

