Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BSL stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.03. 51,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,128. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 132,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

