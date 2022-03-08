Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

