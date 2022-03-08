B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.72

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 74958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRRY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.84) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

About B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

