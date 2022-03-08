BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,756 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

