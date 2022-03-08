BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.14 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Glaukos worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

