BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AAT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 82,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,511. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAT stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

