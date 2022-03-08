BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,259 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

