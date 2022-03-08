BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.23 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 146,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

