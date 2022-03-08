BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 53,948 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.76. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

