BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.