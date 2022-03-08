Bonterra Energy (BNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

TSE BNE opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$11.33. The firm has a market cap of C$369.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at C$290,833.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.81.

About Bonterra Energy (Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.