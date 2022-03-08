Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,145.50.

BNE stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 243,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,341. The firm has a market cap of C$369.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.36. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

