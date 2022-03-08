Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 21,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

BNEFF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $299.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

